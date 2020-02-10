NY National Guard officer's daughter wins virtual military kids talent competition

Courtesy Photo | Ten-year old Addyson Tabankin, the daughter of New York Army National Guard Lt. Col....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ten-year old Addyson Tabankin, the daughter of New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Shawn Tabankin, who is currently deployed with the 42nd Infantry Division, practices her piano at home in Rexford, New York on Sept.9, 2020. Addyson was a winner in the Military Kids Have Talent virual talent contest sponsored by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. (Photo courtesy of Jenn Tabankin) see less | View Image Page

REXFORD, New York--Ten-year old Addyson Tabankin, the daughter of New York National Guard Lt. Col. Shawn Tabankin, is one of five winners in a contest held by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to recognize the artistic talents of military kids.



Addyson, who usually goes by Addy, was selected as the winner in the age 10-11 category by people across the country who viewed a video of her performing the theme from Star Wars on the family piano.



It’s his third deployment. He has also served in Iraq and Afghanistan. People were invited to vote online for the performance they liked best in each age group and Addy’s was picked as best.



Founded by former Senator Elizabeth Dole, the foundation works to assist and recognize military and veteran caregivers and families. Dole’s husband, former Senator Bob Dole was wounded during World War II.



“We created this virtual opportunity because COVID-19 caused many celebrations and milestones to be canceled for military kids, and we are delighted by the enthusiastic nationwide response and participation,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.



Addy’s mother Jenn saw a mention of the event and suggested that it would be a great thing to do. Her daughter has been playing piano since she was 5 and this was a great way for her to do something she liked, Jenn said.



With Addy’s father deployed to the Middle East as a plans officer for the New York National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division, and many summer and school activities canceled, the Dole Foundation contest looked like it would be fun for her family, Jenn said.

Because the entire Tabankin family, which includes 9 year old Ephren, are all Star Wars fans, Addy decided she would play something from Star Wars for her entry.



She practiced hard to make sure she got it right.

“It was hard at the beginning but I have memorized it now,” Addy said.

The production was a joint effort for the Rexford, New York family.

Jenn helped Addy find a Princess Lea costume and fix her hair in Princess Lea’s signature buns.



Ephren loaned his 5-foot tall Darth Vader figure which stood by the piano as Addy played and held a placard identifying her.



Mom served as the camera crew with her cell phone while Addy played.

The video was sent off and posted and when the voting was done, Addy’s video had more votes than any others.



“I didn’t think I would even make the finals,” Addy said. “It feels good.”

Shawn Tabankin said that he’s “incredibly proud” of his daughter.

“She’s at the point in her life where she’s starting to pursue her own hobbies and interests and it’s great to see her thriving in whatever she’s choosing to pursue,” Tabankin said.



Playing the piano gives her something to focus on with her father away, Addy said.



But thanks to modern technology, the fifth grader at Tesago Elementary School in Clifton Park, New York, can still share her piano time with her dad.



Her father uses the FaceTime application to call home when it is evening in Rexford. Addy props an iPad up next to her piano and plays for her father.

“It’s fun,” she said.



Keeping in touch while deployed has come a long way since his first deployment, Tabankin said, or even since his last deployment to Afghanistan in 2012. Then he was lucky to call home once or twice a month, he said.



“I pretty much call home to speak to my family each night before I rack out,” he said. “Video chatting keeps me involved, and sometimes it allows me to help out with problems, but it doesn’t replace things like hugs.”



Along with their love of Star Wars, Addy’s video celebrity mean father and daughter have another thing in common.



Back in 2010 when he was Captain Tabankin, Shawn Tabankin appeared on Steven Colbert’s New York City TV show along with other New York National Guard Soldiers during a program saluting the military.



Tabankin played the part of the Soldier who won the chance to use Steven Colbert’s special toilet during the program after using the less than luxurious facilities in Iraq.



Meanwhile, Addy will keep on playing her piano, and there could be another competition in the works, Jenn Tabankin said.



But for now, Addy and her brother are really just looking forward to getting Dad back.



“I like having him around. He is helpful with a lot of stuff. He is nice,” Addy said.