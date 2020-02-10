Agassiz Road weekday closures begin October 7

Courtesy Photo | Map of Road Closure needed for Muddy River Flood Risk Management Project... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Map of Road Closure needed for Muddy River Flood Risk Management Project see less | View Image Page

CONCORD, Mass. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District announced today that dredging activities will begin next week on Phase 2 of the $36.5 million Muddy River Flood Risk Management project in Boston and Brookline, Massachusetts.



Beginning Oct. 7, Agassiz Road will be closed to vehicular traffic weekdays between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow construction vehicles to transport and process the sediment at the Central Processing Facility (located near the Duck House and the construction trailers) before loading stabilized sediment into trucks for transport and disposal.



Due to the weight limit of the historic Agassiz Road Bridge, sediment filled roll-off trucks cannot drive over the bridge; therefore, trucks carrying sediment must drive the wrong way down Agassiz Road from Fenway. In order to facilitate the trucks turning left onto Agassiz Road from Fenway, a curb cut will be made to provide a wider turning radius. A police detail will be on-site Oct. 7 during the curb cut activity.



Agassiz Road must be closed to vehicular traffic during weekdays for approximately two years during the dredging activities to avoid any unsafe conditions for vehicular traffic. This closure is necessary to ensure public safety during the required dewatering, processing and transport of the dredged sediment for this project. The Corps is committed to minimizing impacts to the public during these activities.



Agassiz Road will open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and remain open all day on weekends. Pedestrian access via the southern sidewalk will remain open for the duration of the project. Advanced signage will be in place prior to the road closure.



For Muddy River project construction updates, visit the Corps’ project website at:

http://www.nae.usace.army.mil/Missions/ProjectsTopics/MuddyRiver.aspx



For more information, contact Project Manager Jennifer Flanagan at MuddyRiver@usace.army.mil or call 978-318-8015.