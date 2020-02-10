Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: October 2020 training operations at Fort McCoy

    October 2020 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Soldiers operate military vehicles for training operations Oct. 1, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers operate military vehicles for training operations Oct. 1, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Since July 2020, thousands of service members have trained at the installation for operations for annual Army Reserve and Guard training, and more.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

