Photo Essay: October 2020 training operations at Fort McCoy

Soldiers operate military vehicles for training operations Oct. 1, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Since July 2020, thousands of service members have trained at the installation for operations for annual Army Reserve and Guard training, and more. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center." The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

