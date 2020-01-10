Photo By Sgt. Lisa Crawford | (From left to right) U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Griffin, officer candidacy school, 124th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Lisa Crawford | (From left to right) U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Griffin, officer candidacy school, 124th Regional Training Institute; Maj. Kurt Kafferlin, state judge advocate; and Capt. Ferne Ryder, officer candidacy school, 124th Regional Training Institute, Vermont National Guard, pose for a photo after completing the Lincoln Marathon in Omaha, Neb., Sept. 20, 2020. For 36 years the Lincoln Marathon has served as the official trial run for the All-Guard Marathon Team selection. see less | View Image Page

Vermont soldiers make National Guard Marathon Team



Colchester, Vt. – Two Vermont National Guard soldiers earned spots on the elite All-Guard Marathon Team during the trial race in Omaha, Neb. on Sept. 20.



Vermont Army National Guard Captain’s Ferne Ryder and Sarah Griffin placed 7th and 12th within the women’s category and will now represent Vermont and the National Guard, along with 43 other soldiers and airmen, on the All-Guard Marathon Team. Ryder finished with a final time of 3:40:36 while Griffin finished in 4:04:32.



“All-Guard competitions are a great way to challenge ourselves and meet fellow Soldiers from across the country,” said Griffin. “I am really excited to join and compete with the All-Guard Team, it’s a real honor.”



The Lincoln Marathon has served as the official trial race for the All-Guard Team since 1984. Typically held in May, this year’s race was postponed to September due to restrictions related to COVID-19.



“These two officers represent the type of strength and resilience that exists in the Vermont National Guard,” said Maj. Kurt Kafferlin, state judge advocate, Vermont National Guard, who also ran in the trial race. “Switching event dates when training for a marathon is extremely difficult and these two did it very well. They will make Vermont proud as members of the All-Guard Team.”



The All-Guard Military Competitions Program additionally encourages and enhances the National Guard Retention Program by instilling physical fitness, self-discipline and esprit de corps among National Guard members from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Territories. The Vermont National Guard manages the All-Guard Biathlon program at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site.



