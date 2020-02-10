Marines Become Mobile, More Lethal with Cyber EW Training

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (I MIG) and 1st Force Reconnaissance Company, 1st Marine Division, received two weeks of training in tactical Cyber Electronic Warfare (Cyber EW) reconnaissance and survey capabilities from Sept. 7 to 18, 2020, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. This training introduced I MEF Marines to newly developed capabilities generated from U.S. Cyber Command and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace.



This training further developed Marines’ ability to map out the digital terrain, making them a critical asset for not only a geographic combatant commander, but also the national cyber enterprise within the Department of Defense. USCYBERCOM and MarkPoint Technologies will provide this training for two years under a direct award called Rapidly Deployable Access Capabilities. One of MARFORCYBER’s missions is bringing newly developed capabilities that can enable future cyber operations to the tactical warfighter.



Markpoint Technologies focuses on providing wireless, cyber-software products and services to support Department of Defense missions.



The course, which was a two-week program, provided innovative training for Marines working with information related capabilities. The course included Cyber EW reconnaissance and survey capabilities, training and analysis, and supported the development and delivery of future capabilities that address the constantly changing battlefield with the Internet of Things.



“Getting to work with Marines from other aspects of the Marine Corps is a great opportunity, especially for a junior Marine, like myself,” said Lance Cpl. Christopher Brown, a student in the course, and a cryptologic digital network operator from 1st Radio Battalion, I MIG. “This training gives Marines from all job fields the opportunity to come together and learn a new skill set.”



Although electronic warfare is not a new concept, the Marine Corps focuses on innovating, modernizing, and finding new ways to employ leading-edge technologies and capabilities.



“We need to educate and train to the constant changes and advancements to our communication infrastructure in today’s world; the enemy is developing new strategies to achieve dominance in the information environment,” said Capt. Neal D McGaughey, a cyberspace warfare development officer, with MARFORCYBER. “The Marine Corps has proven our adaptability to always remain the most effective and lethal force in the world; this applies to the information domain as well.”



This form of modernization will help both the Marine Corps and the DOD adapt to enemy tactics. This training provides new ways to conduct digital force protection and provides a commander a real-time picture of the digital terrain within a battlespace.



Marines participating in this training leave with new skill sets that allow them to conduct true reconnaissance of the digital terrain, map out the information environment and provide the operational advantage to their commander.

