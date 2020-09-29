New York National Guard and Brazil Share COVID-19 Experiences

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell | Maj. Amy Crounse, New York National Guard State Partnership Program officer, begins a...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell | Maj. Amy Crounse, New York National Guard State Partnership Program officer, begins a Zoom call with representatives from Brazil to discuss how the two sides responded to COVID-19, New York National Guard Headquarters, Latham, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020. The call was aimed at discussion what worked best when handling the pandemic and how New York and Brazil can continue to work together on the issue. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ryan Campbell) see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, N.Y. (Sept. 29, 2020) -- New York was one of the states impacted the most by the COVID-19 pandemic, so New York National Guard members passed on lessons learned in mitigating the virus to their Brazilian counterparts during a Zoom call on September 29, 2020.



The New York National Guard is developing a relationship with Brazil’s military through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.



Soldiers assigned to the states’ Medical Command laid out how New York dealt with COVID-19 in going from having some of the highest rates of infection in the country, to some of the fewest.



The shared experiences between New York and Brazil were aimed at creating a better understanding of which responses are the most successful at handling the pandemic during the discussion with Brazilian ambassadors, doctors and members of the Brazilian military.



During the conversation, the Brazilians, said their perception of the pandemic was that “it was a terror in New York.”



Brazil, with a population of 210 million, has recorded nearly 5 million coronavirus cases. The United States with a population of 330 million has reported 7 million cases.



“New York was one of the first epicenters in the United States,” said Col. Dennis Deeley, who commanded the Javits Medical Center in New York City. “The governor requested assistance of the National Guard at the early stages of the pandemic.”



At its peak, over 3,600 members of the New York National Guard were on duty responding to the pandemic across the state. Ultimately, 1 in 4 New York Guardsmen served in a COVID-19 response capacity.



Deeley explained to the Brazilians that the state set up five joint task forces across the state to manage personnel, logistics and medical assets.



Because of this structure, Deeley was able state when asked, that at no point were New York’s resources overwhelmed. However, he did say that testing at first was an issue.



“This was originally a limiting factor for New York,” Deeley said. “New York encountered this in early March and saw an improvement in May once increased quantity was available. Drive through testing was very effective.”



With one concern being encouraging citizens to take all precautions, the Brazilians asked if the New York National Guard was ever used to enforce quarantine measures.



“No,” Deeley said. “The people in New York got the message very quickly. They took the brunt of it.”



The New Yorkers and Brazilians discussed the use of field hospitals, as each have had their own epicenters. New York had New York City and Brazil had Sao Paulo, with 247,000 and 972,000 cases, respectively.



Deeley talked about how New York built up four alternate care facilities across the state, with only the one established at Manhattan’s Javits Convention Center coming online.



The point he explained to the Brazilians though, was that even though one was used, New York was ready for things to get worse before they got better.



So far have been more than 32,000 COVID-19 deaths in New York, and more than 145,000 in Brazil. The two sides wrapped up their video call with a better understanding of how each dealt with the pandemic and how the two sides can continue to work together on major issues such as this.



Dr. Paulo Rossi Menezes, disease control coordinator at the Brazilian State Department of Health and Col. Walter Nyakas, chief secretary of the Military House and state coordinator of civil protection and defense of the State of Sao Paulo, wrapped things up by expressing their appreciation to New York for discussing these topics and the level or cooperation between the two parties.



Speaking through a translator, they both concluded with an eloquent “thank you” and hopes for further discussion.



“This is the reality of what we’re living with,” they said,