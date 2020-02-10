Comm flight creates virtual training lab

Photo By Master Sgt. Jessica Roles | Airmen from the 189th Communications Flight practice cybersecurity skills in the new...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Jessica Roles | Airmen from the 189th Communications Flight practice cybersecurity skills in the new virtual lab Aug. 5, 2020, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The new virtual lab allows interested Airmen the opportunity to practice identification of OPSEC vulnerabilities and potentailly "hack" systems in a safe, secure environment. This lab is vurtual, allowing people to make mistakes, simulate viruses, practice cybersecurity, and much more without exposing the system to actual threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles) see less | View Image Page

Military communications covers a broad variety of fields. At the 189th Airlift Wing, the communications spectrum ranges from different roles within the cybersecurity field to communication repair and communications help desk support and wing programs. Recently, the 189th Communications Flight set up a virtual laboratory in their classroom which allowed Guardsmen within the wing to visit and practice their cybersecurity skills with the assistance of a subject-matter-expert, teaching people the importance of recognizing potential OPSEC vulnerabilities on work and personal devices.



With ten laptops and five virtual hosts attached to the lab, the possibility of virtual devices to work with is nearly limitless. Every virtual device is essentially located in a cyberspace environment or server. The virtual devices have the tools loaded to train in program languages, cybersecurity, as well as offensive and defense cyber warfare.



“There are is unlimited amount of virtual things you can do in this lab,” said Airman First Class Robert Burns a 189th Communications Flight client systems technician. “This is where someone would go if they want to start learning about cybersecurity.”



The lab is virtual, allowing people to make mistakes, simulate viruses, practice cybersecurity, and much more without exposing the system to any actual threats. Teaching people how to find threats and vulnerabilities within their work and personal systems teaches them how to prevent it in the future. The 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron’s mission defense teams teach the same thing, only on a more detailed level.



“This classroom is used as a detailed training environment where we can essentially test things and break them without putting it out on the internet,” Burns said. “One of the things we were put on orders for is to build a tracking system for LRS, which has a lot of capabilities to keep things in order. This lab is helping us with that and letting us test the system.”



The goal of the tracking system will potentially allow people within the wing to track their orders through LRS and see where everything is at in the process. Through the 189th Airlift Wing Innovation Team and the 189th CF, the tracking system has the potential to streamline order processes throughout the wing. Using the communications lab, Burns and Airman First Class Stuart Wright, a cyber assurity expert, are utilizing the lab to test the vulnerabilities and security framework of the tracking system.



“This is a new learning experience for both of us,” said Wright. “I’ve learned at least four new coding languages and that helps with civilian resumes as well as here at the wing. We’re really getting our hands in the mix and learning about things we’ve never had to do before. It’s good training for the wing, our careers, and civilian experience.”



The experience and practice they’ve had on this project sparked another request from wing leadership. The internet protocol television utilized throughout the wing is the next possible candidate for improvement with the assistance of Burns, Wright and other communications specialists.



“Innovation is extremely important and a huge part of the Air Force culture,” said Burns. “It’s programs and ideas like this tracker that help make things better. Even if a project doesn’t end up going anywhere, we still learn from it. We’re all for making work life easier for people. The Air Force is known for its innovative Airmen.”