    MQ-9 Reapers from Holloman AFB Conduct Exercise in California

    NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Collette Brooks 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 49th Wing deployed MQ-9 Reaper assets and approximately 40 personnel to Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Ca., to participate in Exercise Agile Reaper for three weeks in Sep.

    This routine training exercise is a significant movement of MQ-9s and will introduce overwater training for improvement of student quality and master instructor development.

    Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, the 49th WG maintains a ready force and this exercise demonstrates the ability to rapidly mobilize assets and personnel in any environment.

