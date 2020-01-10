MQ-9 Reapers from Holloman AFB Conduct Exercise in California

Photo By Senior Airman Collette Brooks | Members from Holloman Air Force Base pose with a satellite earth terminal subsystem...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Collette Brooks | Members from Holloman Air Force Base pose with a satellite earth terminal subsystem during Agile Reaper on September 8, 2020, at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California. Agile Reaper is a routine training exercise focused on the movements of MQ-9s Reaper overwater to improve upon the joint relationship and operational capabilities while displaying agile penetrating and persistent multi-role maritime combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Collette Brooks) see less | View Image Page

The 49th Wing deployed MQ-9 Reaper assets and approximately 40 personnel to Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Ca., to participate in Exercise Agile Reaper for three weeks in Sep.



This routine training exercise is a significant movement of MQ-9s and will introduce overwater training for improvement of student quality and master instructor development.



Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, the 49th WG maintains a ready force and this exercise demonstrates the ability to rapidly mobilize assets and personnel in any environment.