The 49th Wing deployed MQ-9 Reaper assets and approximately 40 personnel to Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Ca., to participate in Exercise Agile Reaper for three weeks in Sep.
This routine training exercise is a significant movement of MQ-9s and will introduce overwater training for improvement of student quality and master instructor development.
Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, the 49th WG maintains a ready force and this exercise demonstrates the ability to rapidly mobilize assets and personnel in any environment.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 12:23
|Story ID:
|380099
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MQ-9 Reapers from Holloman AFB Conduct Exercise in California, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT