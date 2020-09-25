Medics lead the way: 2SBCT hosts Expert Field Medical Badge testing

Photo By Sgt. Gabrielle Pena | Capt. Jillian Schlenker, general dentist with Evans Army Community Hospital, Dental...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Gabrielle Pena | Capt. Jillian Schlenker, general dentist with Evans Army Community Hospital, Dental Activity, completes a combat testing lane during testing week of the Expert Field Medic Badge competition Sept. 21 at Fort Carson, Colo. Candidates tested in three different combat testing lane before they could qualify to receive the prestigious Expert Field Medical Badge, proving their competence in the medical field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo.—Soldiers with 4th Infantry Division and units across the nation participated in this year’s Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) testing Sept. 14-25 at Fort Carson, Colorado.



The EFMB is a special skills badge earned by medical professionals that demonstrate their medical expertise, Soldier skill proficiency, and physical fitness. Soldiers that earn the EFMB prove that they are among the elite in the Army Medical Corps.



“The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team was selected to host the event for the 4th Infantry Division,” said Col. Scott Knight, commander of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. “Soldiers from across the installation have the opportunity to train to the standard which are publicized in reference documents and shared by us across the division.”



The first week began with standardization week. Candidates received step by step instruction of the tasks they would have to complete while testing and given the opportunity to practice the tasks on each other.



“The candidates were given an opportunity to see everything that they are going to be tested on and see what right looks like,” said Maj. Michael April, brigade surgeon of 2SBCT, 4th Inf. Div.



After completing their training, candidates move on to the main event, testing week. Testing required candidates to complete combat testing lanes as well as pass a written exam, pass the Army Physical Fitness Test and other events. Combat testing lanes allowed candidates to demonstrate their expertise in a wide range of medical and soldier tasks, to include using communication equipment, evaluating patients, evacuating casualties, and weapons proficiency.



“The second week, (candidates) go through a sequence of tests,” April said. “As they succeed they will continue to advance and culminate with a 12 mile ruck march.”



The passing candidates, 22 of the original 113, earned the prestigious EFMB during a pinning ceremony Sept. 25.



“It feels really great,” said 1st Lt. Claire Schmelzenbach, executive officer of Company C, 704th Brigade Support Battalion, 2SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. “I get to go home today and really appreciate it.”