TRFB aces audit

SILVERDALE, Wash. – (Sept. 11, 2020) Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) conducted a Submarine Safety Program (SUBSAFE) Functional Audit (SSFA) of Trident Refit Facility, Bangor (TRFB), Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2020.



The audit assessed the internal processes, procedures and controls of all SUBSAFE functional areas including management, quality assurance, reentry control, technical, in-process audit and material, which resulted in TRFB earning satisfactory in all categories.



“It is a great accomplishment for a facility to be satisfactory in all SUBSAFE functional areas,” said Chris McNeil, director of the TRFB SUBSAFE program. “To be satisfactory in all areas demonstrates that the SUBSAFE program pillars are healthy and being adhered to at TRFB.”



On April 10, 1963, the USS Thresher (SSN 593) sank due to a piping failure during deep-dive tests killing all 129 officers, crewmen and civilian technicians on board, resulting in the establishment of the SUBSAFE program. Since its inception, no SUBSAFE certified U.S. Navy submarine has been lost.



“[Our success] allows TRFB to continue SUBSAFE work in direct support of the national strategic deterrent mission,” said McNeil. “The men and women of Team TRFB, from the deckplate mechanics to the commanding officer, who execute and exhibit ownership of the SUBSAFE program are a credit to the USS Thresher’s legacy.”

The next SSFA of TRFB will be conducted in 2022.



Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) was established in the Pacific Northwest on July 1, 1981, as the primary maintenance facility for the West Coast Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN) fleet. TRFB’s principal mission is to support the nation’s strategic deterrence mission by repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Ohio-class and the future Columbia-class until the end of service life. The TRFB team is comprised of approximately 500 military and 1,500 civilians.

