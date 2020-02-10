Each individual at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is essential to providing the best quality of care to our patients.



Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sarah Sturgill, was recently recognized as the recipient of the American Academy of Pediatrics Uniformed Services - Chapter East Outstanding Young Pediatrician Award.



The award is presented annually to one service member each from the Navy, Army and Air Force. The award recognizes outstanding commitment, dedication and going above and beyond normal duties.



The New York native has been in Pediatrics her entire 12-year Navy career and says, “It is an honor to win this award. It feels really nice to be recognized by my peers and my leadership.”



Emphasizing the challenges and difficulties one finds in balancing and fulfilling different roles, Sturgill states, “As a working mom, a lot of us never really feel like we are excelling in any of the roles we fill - mom, wife, doctor, department head. We tend to feel like we are, ‘just getting by.’ Being nominated and winning this award makes me feel like maybe I’m actually doing it right.”



Sturgill is expecting her second child in a few weeks and is still making the rounds on our Mother Baby Unit.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2020 Date Posted: 10.02.2020 11:43 Story ID: 380093 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE , NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy doctor receives Oustanding Young Pediatrician Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.