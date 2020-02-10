Take a chance to enjoy 2020 fall views at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of fall colors is shown Sept. 27, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of fall colors is shown Sept. 27, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Open year-round, Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Scenes of fall colors, hiking trails, and the La Crosse River and more are available during October at Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy.



Pine View Recreation Area includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range as well as the Pine View Campground, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) which manages the area for outdoor recreation.



The recreation area include several miles of hiking trails open to the public as well as fishing on the La Crosse River in designated areas for personnel with the appropriate Wisconsin state fishing licenses and Fort McCoy fishing permit.



Along the La Crosse River near Pine View Campground is Trout Falls, too. The picturesque falls are a short hike from the campground and other nearby hiking trail entrances.



Also, according to DFMWR, at Pine View Campground there are picnic and playground areas (one handicapped accessible), a campground with a camp store, lodging units, the Recreational Equipment Checkout Center, miniature golf, and a beach. Members of the Fort McCoy community and the public use the campground. As many as many as 65,000 people use the campground annually.



The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake and Suukjak Sep Creek on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.



The lake and creek were renamed in 2016 from Squaw Lake and Squaw Creek, according to Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works natural resources management documents. Suukjak Sep is from the Ho-Chunk language and means “black wolf.” The name change was approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, which is part of the U.S. Geological Survey.



Anyone who would like to learn more about the recreation area themselves or about outdoor recreation at Fort McCoy, go online to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation or call the Pine View Campground office.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”