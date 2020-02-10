IT Specialists Enhance Naval Supply Systems Command Communication

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Information Technology Specialists from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) completed a video-teleconferencing (VTC) system upgrade at NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville, Sept. 17, in Jacksonville, Fla.



The upgrade provided NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville with the capability to conduct VTC in a more secure, higher-quality environment, and is part of an ongoing effort to convert systems from Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) to Internet Protocol (IP).



“The VTC upgrade significantly enhances our ability to execute our mission to provide supply-support services to the warfighter through quick and reliable communications with all of FLC Jacksonville’s sites in the Southeast region. Enhanced communication infrastructure is a force multiplier for logistics,” said Capt. William Clarke, commanding officer, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville.



NAVSUP BSC has upgraded 54 classified and unclassified VTC systems the past two years at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, Fla.; NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; NAVSUP Headquarters, Mechanicsburg; NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound, Wash.; Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Va., and others across the NAVSUP Enterprise.



“We’re working to update these systems all over the world, from Jacksonville to Japan,” said Martin Hodge, NAVSUP BSC regional support site lead, in Jacksonville. “Our goal is to upgrade all VTC systems to an IP-based platform.”



The upgrade at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville spanned four days and included the installation of multiple flat-screen monitors, web cameras, ceiling microphones, speakers, and a video switcher that supports up to four inputs.



“The quality of video has greatly increased and provides better user experience,” said Hodge. “Not all upgrades will be to this scale, but they will all provide enhanced VTC capability with an IP-based system.”



The NAVSUP BSC VTC operations and upgrade team includes Hodge, Aimee Connelly, Carl Lawson, Dan Kanagy, Dave Vyhonsky, and Karina McAndrew.



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



