TRF Bangor welcomes SurgeMain Sailors

Silverdale, Wash. (Sept. 10, 2020) – Reserve Sailors from the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program (SurgeMain) arrived at Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) in waves over the last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In March, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) authorized leave for shipyard personnel who fell under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) “high risk” category, causing a backlog of maintenance. Approximately 100 SurgeMain Sailors have been sent to assist TRFB employees with any and all work that needs to be done over the duration of their mobilization.



“We have plenty of work to do,” said Ed Ingles, executive director of TRFB. “These Sailors have great capabilities and it would be a shame if we didn’t take advantage of it.”



SurgeMain Sailors are used to fill in manning gaps by providing skilled short-term support around the Fleet. They support 15 different shops in TRFB including welding, machinist shops and temporary services.



“The purpose of this mobilization is twofold,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michael Joye, Officer in Charge, SurgeMain. “First, they are here to help get us caught back up on anything that COVID took away; but they are also here to ensure their effectiveness is completely optimized. We want to make more journeymen.”



In addition to performing their job duties, SurgeMain Sailors will have the opportunity to work on their Navy Afloat Maintenance Training Strategy (NAMTS) qualification while assigned to TRFB.

Machinist’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Chris Rogers, SurgeMain’s senior enlisted leader, urges Sailors to take advantage of this opportunity by getting qualified, trained and medically screened, so they can become long-term support to TRFB and the Navy’s mission.



“Once the Sailors are qualified,” said Rogers, “They will need to complete continuing education to stay up-to-date, but they will be more prepared for their next mobilization.”



Hull Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Leroy Jacob Fulton II, a native of Layton, Utah, and a cruise missile mechanic for the Air Force at Hill Air Force Base, said he is looking forward to learning as much as he can about his rate during his time here.



“I have most of my experience in aviation,” said Fulton. “However, I believe the level of mechanical precision needed for my civilian job will directly translate into my work here.”

TRFB employees can help make their mobilization successful by utilizing the talents of these Sailors.



“If you have a problem to solve, one of these Sailors can probably help you out,” said Ingles. “There is a lot of experience and talent amongst these Sailors.”



Training these Sailors directly contributes to the Navy’s readiness and mission.



“Our purpose is to build a better Sailor,” said Joye. “The next big problem won’t be a pandemic. We need to have Sailors trained to enter the fight on a moment’s notice.”



Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) was established in the Pacific Northwest on July 1, 1981, as the primary maintenance facility for the West Coast Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN) fleet. TRFB’s principal mission is to support the nation’s strategic deterrence mission by repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Ohio-class and the future Columbia-class until the end of service life. The TRFB team is comprised of approximately 500 military and 1,500 civilians.

