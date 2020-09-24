Camp Lejeune’s Heroes Elementary School recognized as 2020 National Blue Ribbon School

Photo By Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers | Students at Heroes Elementary School celebrate as their school is named a 2020...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers | Students at Heroes Elementary School celebrate as their school is named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School during a virtual ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 24, 2020. The United States Department of Education awards the National Blue Ribbon to schools that have shown a tremendous amount of academic excellence and improvement. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers) see less | View Image Page

Since 1982, the United States Department of Education has sought to recognize great American schools through the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, which recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.



Heroes Elementary School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina was awarded the National Blue Ribbon during a virtual ceremony on Sept. 24, 2020, making it one of 367 schools recognized nationwide for 2020.



“Our teachers worked so hard to ensure that they were providing the best education for our students,” said Mike Starrett, the vice principal of Heroes Elementary School. “It was also our students who worked extraordinarily hard to learn and achieve at the highest levels.”



Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given almost 10,000 awards to about 9,000 schools. Once a school receives the National Blue Ribbon award, it remains a National Blue Ribbon School. However, schools are eligible for re-nomination after a five year period.



“We have worked together collaboratively and collectively for these students’ needs,” said Kimberley Redmond-Carr, principal of Heroes Elementary School. “The Blue Ribbon acknowledges the quality of education the children in the Camp Lejeune community receive.”



Heroes Elementary was one of three Department of Defense Education Activity schools that was awarded the Blue Ribbon.



“We may not have learned or mastered a subject yet, but we are always pursuing and striving towards mastering that subject,” Redmond-Carr said. “Our children and our staff here at Heroes Elementary have a growth mindset so we continually work to get better.”



According to Redmond-Carr, the staff of Heroes Elementary School is proud to serve the military community of MCB Camp Lejeune by providing a school environment that is safe and gives students the opportunity to learn and be successful.



“We are so proud of the hard work of the students, teachers and staff,” Redmond-Carr said. “We are honored on behalf of our military community to accept this award recognizing all of our hard work.”