Declared by Pope Benedict XV as the Patroness of Aeronauts in 1920, a Madonna Di Loreto statue is on a pilgrimage around the country in celebration of the centenary. As she makes her way around the country, the Madonna is visiting each Italian air force base, and arrived at Aviano Air Base on Sept. 23, 2020.

A small group of people greeted the holy statue upon her arrival to Aviano, followed by a small ceremony and short dedicated prayer.

“The presence of Our Lady of Loreto, in a year strongly marked by the COVID emergency, serves to further strengthen the moral values of the air force, and of all the armed forces and state institutions, at the service of our beloved country,” said Italian air force Col. Luca Crovatti, Italian base commander.

The Sunday following her arrival, ITAF members carried the Madonna Di Loreto statue from the ITAF Club to the location of the holy mass by a walking procession. Holy mass commenced once she arrived, followed by a luncheon for the attendees.

Events held off base allowed military and community members alike to pay homage to the holy statue.

“I’d like to thank the Bishop of Concordia-Pordenone, Giuseppe Pellegrini, who has allowed us to show the holy statue during the holy mass in the churches of Roveredo in Piano, Aviano, and Pordenone, giving this unique opportunity to the local population by sharing the values and tradition of Our Lady in this Jubilee Year,” said Col. Crovatti.

The holy statue continued her pilgrimage on Sept. 30 as she traveled southwest to Istrana Air Base, the location of ITAF’s 51st Wing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2020 Date Posted: 10.02.2020 08:05 Story ID: 380070 Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Madonna Di Loreto visits Aviano, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.