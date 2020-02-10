48th Fighter Wing completes MAX 20-20 exercise

The 48th Fighter Wing executed Mission Assurance Exercise 20-20 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Coningsby, Oct. 1, 2020.



MAX 20-20 is a three-day readiness exercise integrating Agile Combat Employment elements designed to develop capabilities for conducting operations from forward-operating bases with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power anytime anywhere.



“Establishing and sustaining small expeditionary bases is part of our Airman DNA” said Col. Jason Camilletti, Commander of the 48th Fighter Wing. “Agile Combat Employment enables Airmen to utilize flexibility and ingenuity to defeat the enemy in austere conditions.”



The 48th Fighter Wing trains with allies and partners during ACE events to increase lethality and enhance interoperability, enabling forces to counter military aggression while allowing Airmen an opportunity to gain hands-on experience.



“I think hands-on experience is the best way for my Airmen to see how they impact the mission” said Staff Sergeant Brian Nguyen, dedicated crew chief for the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “It allows them to see ACE concepts in action, and also the perspective of other agencies around base.”



MAX 20-20 is vital in maintaining the 48th Fighter Wing’s operational competence away from home station, its effective combat readiness capabilities, and its continued ability to ensure air superiority for NATO partners and allied nations.



“The U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force have worked successfully together over a long period of time,” said Group Captain Matt Peterson, RAF Coningsby Station Commander. “Practicing ACE concepts strengthens the ties between our two stations, and enables us to have the edge in combat whenever we need it.”



By integrating with allied units across the globe, the 48th Fighter Wing maintains constant combat readiness and ensures that new concepts are put into action.



“We have to continue to adapt and innovate during peacetime to ensure we are prepared for any situation,” said Camilletti. “Keeping ACE capabilities current ensures that potential adversaries know that we are always ready to own the skies.”

