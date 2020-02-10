USS America Expeditionary Strike Group Stops in Guam to Increase Readiness

Guam - The USS America (LHA 6) Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) departed Guam following a port visit Oct 2, 2020.



The port visit supported logistics and routine maintenance. The Sailors and Marines remained on board their ships to protect the Indo-Pacific overall strategy in keeping with current guidance to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.



“Our Expeditionary Strike Group ships have been underway since July and this port visit allowed these ships to receive logistics support and conduct routine maintenance that will help sustain our ships for continued operations in this vital region," said Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, commander Expeditionary Strike Group Seven. "This visit was important because it ensures the force remains at the highest level of readiness to support the U.S. 7th Fleet’s mission of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”



The America Expeditionary Strike Group serves as the away team for the U.S., ready to respond to emergencies and threats with flexible, adaptable force packages that are capable of a wide range of missions.



The America ESG is made up of USS America, USS Germantown (LSD 42), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), the embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Staff members from Amphibious Squadron 11 and Expeditionary Strike Group 7. The America ESG is continuing its current mission in the Indo-Pacific to work with our allies and partners to promote security and stability throughout the region.

