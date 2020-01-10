A Day In The Life of Medical at NSA Souda Bay, Greece

At NSA Souda Bay, the Branch Health Clinic works hard to take care of Team Souda’s medical needs. Through physical health assessments, dental and eye exams, lab tests, and immunizations, they ensure our service members are fully medically ready – able to deploy and accomplish their mission.



On this day, General Duty Corpsman Hospitalman Caleb Newbill and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jordan Belthrop work the Clinic’s front desk, greeting patients as they walk in and answering the main telephone line.



“Most of the day is answering phone calls, booking appointments, checking (patient’s) vital signs for providers, and (we) screen the patients coming in so we know which provider they should see and if the provider will need anything,” said Newbill. “We’ll do blood draws, tests, screen for strep throat, just small things like that.”



Taking care of Team Souda’s pharmaceutical needs is Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Justin Preiser, a pharmacy technician who has been stationed at NSA Souda Bay for two years.



“For the most part, the pharmacy is my home,” said Presier. “That is what I have been doing the last eight years. I like it and I am one of one,” he said, meaning he is the only pharmacy technician serving the base.



Presier said he is also the clinic’s supply petty officer and command pay and personnel administrator. He also gives on-the-job training to the other corpsman so they can fill in for him when he is not available, which is preparing him for his next duty station.



“I’m going to be a pharmacy instructor now,” said Presier. “So now I’ll be teaching all the incoming technicians at the pharmacy school before they go out to the fleet. So I’m excited for that – it’s different.”



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nicole Matera, independent duty corpsman, said she conducts research to prepare for seeing scheduled patients or contacting them to follow-up on their condition or a recent injury. Her research includes how certain conditions are presented, the various ways to treat and manage conditions, and how to educate patients on conditions that can be managed outside of a clinic setting.



“Usually when I’m anticipating someone with a particular condition or injury, I use my references online whether it be through books or even through other providers, especially the physicians here at the clinic,” said Matera.



Matera, who graduated from the Navy’s Independent Duty Corpsman school in San Diego in December 2019, is also the senior enlisted leader for the clinic.



“I am also taking care of my Sailors here, whether it be for their career development, their personal goals, scheduling, education,” said Matera. “It changes every day but I always like to help benefit their own career, their own inspirations, in turn with my patient care.”



The three general duty corpsman who work the regular clinic hours on weekdays also alternate weeks being on duty during nights and weekends.



“So once every three weeks I’ll be on duty 24/7,” said Newbill. “So that if anything that happens after hours, any flights, any patients, I’ll be the one getting called to come in and handle that.”



During the COVID-19 pandemic, medical personnel are needed to screen passengers arriving and departing at the air terminal.



“I’m now screening the incoming and outgoing flights,” said Newbill. “So every time there is a flight, we have to go take temperatures and we screen those patients. Sometimes we’ll be doing 6 to 7 flights a day.”



The medical staff also are taking measures to protect themselves so that they stay mission ready through the pandemic. The number of patients coming to the building has been reduced by encouraging them to call before showing up and by conducting assessments over the phone if they are not required to be physically present.



“Anything administrative, we have been able to run that virtually or through the telephone rather than in person in order to help reduce the number of contacts between patients and providers here,” said Matera.



Uniqueness



NSA Souda Bay’s medical facility is a Branch Health Clinic of the Naval Hospital Sigonella, Italy.



“We’re like an arm off of the Naval Hospital in Sigonella,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jackie Kessler, nurse clinic manager. “We have [Sigonella] to provide administration support and they have subject matter experts there for certain services that we don’t have here.”



Dental and optometry are two services that Naval Hospital Sigonella provides to Team Souda on a periodic basis.



Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Worley, senior medical officer, said the medical care at NSA Souda Bay is unique compared to duty stations in the United States where services members are used to all the medical care being provided by the military.



“One of the nuances or the uniqueness of Souda Bay is that we, due to our current limitations, we have to partner with host nation facilities to be able to accomplish the mission,” said Worley.



Leading that partnership is Anna Farley, the medical liaison who facilitates and coordinates the care of active duty service members and their families, and other categories of beneficiaries as needed.



Farley said she works in concert with the medical officer on duty, especially after hours. “I ensure we follow up with all cases, from the beginning of the episode of care to the onset of the episode of care and until the case is closed – either (the) patient (is) home safe or transferred to a higher echelon facility.”



Whether it is a routine check-up or help during an emergency, the Branch Health Clinic staff are standing by to take care of all Team Souda’s medical needs. If you would like to make an appointment at the clinic, call (DSN) 266-1590 or (Commercial) 282-102-1590. In the event of a medical emergency, call the emergency dispatch number (DSN) 9-1-1 or (Commercial) +30 282-102-1911.



Team Souda, this is what your medical clinic wants you to know:



Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Worley, Senior Medical Officer:



“As a physician with a family physician background, I still really enjoy seeing family members as well as the active duty. I think that the goal is to provide patient-centered care to any and all who come in, but also being in a OCONUS environment [we have a] desire to keep operational forces forward deployed.”



Lt. Cmdr. Jackie Kessler, Nurse Clinic Manager:



“Take the Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES). It is the clinic’s report card so please complete it. It is a random survey that is sent through the mail that you can fill out and send back or scan the QR code to fill out online.”



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nicole Matera:



“I think it is important to know that you don’t have to wait to have a visible injury to be seen. If you have questions in regards to your health or hygiene, it could be the littlest thing, medication-wise or nutrition, by all means, you’re more than welcome to come in. You don’t have to wait until there is an obvious problem to be treated. We’re here for you mentally, spiritually, physically, and most important for education.”



Anna Farley, TRICARE Liaison:



“That they should follow the protocol and call the emergency dispatch. Active duty service members, per TRICARE policy, they can never self-refer. Unless it is a threat of loss of life, limb, or sight. Unless it is an absolute emergency, yes, they can go or be transported. Follow the protocol and Medical will be your guardian angel. We monitor (patients at host nation medical facilities) daily, we visit the patients, both myself and the duty medical officer. We take care of their needs, 24/7.”



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Justin Preiser:



“You know you’re neighbors with the people on base and you see them in the gym and the chow hall and they’re, ‘Hey, can you do me a favor?’ or, ‘Hey, can you hook me up with this?’ You know, we can’t really do that in Medical.”



Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jordan Belthrop:



“We don’t just give out Motrin and tell you to change your socks and drink water.”

