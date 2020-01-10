Update: Coast Guard searching for missing kayakers off Island of Hawaii

An Air Station Barbers Point C-130 Hercules aircrew located the kayakers and air dropped a message block to make contact. The kayakers confirmed they did not need Coast Guard assistance and were not in any distress.



Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report at 6:38 p.m., Wednesday, from a good Samaritan stating she saw the kaykers depart earlier in the day and had not returned though it was sunset.



Upon notification, the watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners asking the public to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and diverted the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kittiwake (WPB 87316) in response.



An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched to assist with the search.

