    Update: Coast Guard searching for missing kayakers off Island of Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An Air Station Barbers Point C-130 Hercules aircrew located the kayakers and air dropped a message block to make contact. The kayakers confirmed they did not need Coast Guard assistance and were not in any distress.

    Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report at 6:38 p.m., Wednesday, from a good Samaritan stating she saw the kaykers depart earlier in the day and had not returned though it was sunset.

    Upon notification, the watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners asking the public to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and diverted the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kittiwake (WPB 87316) in response.

    An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched to assist with the search.

    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 19:35
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    USCG
    Air Station Barbers Point
    Hawaii
    C-130
    MH-65
    Kayakers

