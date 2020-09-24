USO Leaders visit Goodfellow

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Deven Schultz 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    Leaders from United Service Organizations Fort Hood attended a seek-to-know tour around Goodfellow Air Force Base, Sept. 24, 2020.

    The mission of the USO is to strengthen America’s service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation.

    The tour was in preparation for the USO to host or help with future activities and events. USO Fort Hood currently takes care of Central Texas.

    “We’re working with the base leadership to see what opportunities are afforded to us,” said Isabel Hubbard, Center Director, USO Fort Hood. “What we want to do is coordinate with the event schedule here and see how we can provide additional support.”

    A permanent USO presence could potentially take hold within a few years, Hubbard explained.

    “It’s a natural fit for everybody,” said William Dowell, 17th Force Support Squadron director. “Adding the globally known capability of the USO to the Force Support and Crossroads portfolio is an absolute win for Team Goodfellow.”

    USO Fort Hood and Goodfellow are working through the administrative side of this developing partnership and are eager to forge a lasting relationship.

