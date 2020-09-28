Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon Finance goes virtual

    Photo By Senior Airman Gage Daniel | A sign sits in the finance office at Cannon Air Force Base N.M., Sept. 28, 2020

    CLOVIS, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Gage Daniel 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    “The online site was created to allow us, the finance Airmen, to manage inquiries and keep track of everything in one consolidated location,” said Senior Airman Joseph Williams, 27th Special Operations Comptroller Squadron financial services technician. “Now, everything is a lot easier to keep track of. It also allows the customer to keep track of the status of their inquiries on the go, at any time.”

    With everything being in one location, the portal also helps solve the issue of misplaced documents.

    “Through the new website, there is a new level of accountability,” said Senior Airman Ulises Daly, 27 SOCPTS financial services technician. “There’s no more confusion about who did what with whose papers and whatever other similar issues may arise. All documents required are now under the submitter’s inquiry for us, and them, to view at any time.”

    Currently, the portal only offers military pay related services, but there are plans to add more services once the site gains more traction.

    “Right now we can only assist with mil-pay related services, such as basic allowance for housing and subsistence, and your clothing allowance, but as we grow, we will be able to fulfill many of the services people come to finance for,” Williams said. “The site does currently also offer a variety of other useful links such as quick links to popular military sites, announcements on finance related issues and information articles.

    As a whole, not only will finance and their customers benefit from the portal, but the entire Air Force will as well.

    “Whether it’s phone calls or emails, the portal will cut down on the back and forth, saving time with everything in one consolidated system,” Daly said. “This will allow us to be more efficient, resulting in a more efficient process, and in total, a more efficient Air Force.”

    CSP can be accessed any time, anywhere, as long as the computer being used is Common Access Card enabled. To find the site, there are links on sharepoint, the Air Force portal and the link below.

    https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/SAFFMCSP/portal/SitePages/Home.apx
    Please note that finance airmen will only be accessing the site to assist during their normal business hours.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 16:40
    Story ID: 380030
    Location: CLOVIS, NM, US 
