Cannon Finance goes virtual

“The online site was created to allow us, the finance Airmen, to manage inquiries and keep track of everything in one consolidated location,” said Senior Airman Joseph Williams, 27th Special Operations Comptroller Squadron financial services technician. “Now, everything is a lot easier to keep track of. It also allows the customer to keep track of the status of their inquiries on the go, at any time.”



With everything being in one location, the portal also helps solve the issue of misplaced documents.



“Through the new website, there is a new level of accountability,” said Senior Airman Ulises Daly, 27 SOCPTS financial services technician. “There’s no more confusion about who did what with whose papers and whatever other similar issues may arise. All documents required are now under the submitter’s inquiry for us, and them, to view at any time.”



Currently, the portal only offers military pay related services, but there are plans to add more services once the site gains more traction.



“Right now we can only assist with mil-pay related services, such as basic allowance for housing and subsistence, and your clothing allowance, but as we grow, we will be able to fulfill many of the services people come to finance for,” Williams said. “The site does currently also offer a variety of other useful links such as quick links to popular military sites, announcements on finance related issues and information articles.



As a whole, not only will finance and their customers benefit from the portal, but the entire Air Force will as well.



“Whether it’s phone calls or emails, the portal will cut down on the back and forth, saving time with everything in one consolidated system,” Daly said. “This will allow us to be more efficient, resulting in a more efficient process, and in total, a more efficient Air Force.”



CSP can be accessed any time, anywhere, as long as the computer being used is Common Access Card enabled. To find the site, there are links on sharepoint, the Air Force portal and the link below.



https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/SAFFMCSP/portal/SitePages/Home.apx

Please note that finance airmen will only be accessing the site to assist during their normal business hours.

