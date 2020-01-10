More than $10M in Navy Funding Now Open to Small Businesses

In its latest round of Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) funding, the Navy is now accepting proposals from startups and small businesses for more than $10 million in new opportunities.



The 20.3 Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) details available funding for businesses that can provide innovative solutions that meet unmet market demands for any of five Navy-specific topics. It identifies new opportunities in the areas of artificial intelligence, autonomy, microelectronics and command and control networks.



“This is a great opportunity for small businesses who haven’t worked with the Navy before,” said Jennifer Stewart, NSWC Corona Technology Transfer and SBIR Manager. “We need innovative solutions for the Navy, and our nation’s small businesses are up for the challenge.”



Topics for 20.3 support two Navy systems commands and include:



• Crawling amphibious breacher

• Advanced radio frequency (RF) photonic integrated circuit (PIC)

• Frequency hopping optimization (FHO) for tactical data links

• Machine learning detection of source code vulnerability

• Platform is the antenna



“The SBIR program is a great way to stimulate our innovation ecosystem and provide small businesses, startups and aspiring entrepreneurs with the seed capital needed to jumpstart their businesses while helping the Navy execute its mission,” said Inland Empire Tech Bridge Director Troy Clarke.



The Inland Empire Tech Bridge, anchored by Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division, serves as a regional hub of innovation for the Navy in Norco and local partners in industry, academia, nonprofits and private capital to work together to find faster, better solutions to warfighter challenges. According to Clarke, the Riverside and San Bernardino counties of Southern California are home to a remarkable number of innovative companies.



“These SBIR projects are perfect examples of how we can reach out to our thriving innovation ecosystem to find mutually-beneficial opportunities and warfighting advancements,” said Clarke. “Our Inland Empire Tech Bridge is committed to increasing the number of these SBIR awards in our region.”



The SBIR program was established by Congress in 1982 and aims to stimulate technological innovation, increase small business participation, foster participation by disadvantaged firms and increase private sector commercialization of technical research and development. Solutions born from SBIR innovation directly benefit the nation’s warfighters as they execute their missions at home and abroad.



In the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SBIR funding can also be a lifeline for businesses struggling to stay afloat or being forced to think outside the box.



“Maybe the business, startup or entrepreneur already specializes in the types of solutions the Navy is seeking,” said Stewart. “Or, maybe they find a whole new product or service they know can be profitable and advantageous to the Navy. It’s a win either way.”



Southern California’s Inland Empire region has resources available to assist startups and small businesses in applying for all SBIR opportunities and can assist with submitting proposals for Navy SBIR 20.3. The Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), located within the Riverside Community College District (RCCD) Office of Economic Development, and the Small Business Development Center hosted by University of California, Riverside offer a variety of services to support SBIR proposal submissions. For more information on available support, visit https://techpartnerships.ucr.edu/programs-services/entrepreneurship-support-epic/sbdc-excite-programs and https://sbir.ucr.edu/.



To view the full announcement and details, visit https://www.navysbir.com/topics20_3.htm. Proposals will be accepted from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22. All proposals must be submitted through the Department of Defense SBIR/STTR Innovation Portal at www.dodsbirsttr.mil/submissions.



NSWC Corona Division has served as the Navy's independent assessment agent since 1964. With more than 3,800 engineers, scientists and support personnel, Sailors and contractors, NSWC Corona is located in Norco, California, with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach and personnel in 14 additional locations. The Naval Sea Systems Command field activity provides transparency for warfighting readiness through data analytics and assessment, engineers the fleet’s Live Virtual Constructive training environment, and assures the accuracy of measurements as the engineering advisor for the Navy and Marine Corps metrology and calibration programs.

