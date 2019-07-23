USS Normandy Joins Carrier Strike Group TWELVE

Courtesy Photo | 190723-N-PC620-0430 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 23, 2019) The Ticonderoga-class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 190723-N-PC620-0430 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 23, 2019) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) transits the Atlantic Ocean July 23, 2019. Normandy is underway conducting a composite training unit exercise with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – The guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) officially joined Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 to support air and missile defense operations, Oct. 1.



Normandy, named after the battle of Normandy and the beach landings of D-Day, brings a history of excellence and unparalleled combat capability as an Aegis baseline nine cruiser to the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group.



Normandy recently completed back-to-back deployments as a member of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, under the leadership of CSG-8. Their first deployment was the first under the Dynamic Force Employment model deploying for two three-month stints with a month return to their homeport in the middle, followed by a second deployment nine months later.



Normandy re-deployed in September 2019 as the Task Force (TF) commander for TF26, leading a surface action group above the Arctic Circle before proceeding to the 5th Fleet area of operations. After re-joining HSTCSG, in February 2020 Normandy conducted the largest seizure of conventional weapons in history during operations in the Gulf of Aden.



“CSG-12 is in the midst of an exciting and daring time, preparing Ford Strike Group for its initial deployment,” said Capt. Charles Hampton, Normandy’s commanding officer. “I am excited as Normandy’s Captain, to bring a varsity level performer into the fold as CSG-12’s Air and Missile Defense Commander.”



Normandy has recently entered a year-long planned maintenance period, in which the 31-year-old Ticonderoga class cruiser will undergo operational repairs and modernization.