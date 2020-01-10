Ford Completes Acoustic Performance Trials: Sets Baseline for FORD-class



ATLANTIC OCEAN – USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) completed acoustic and special performance trials during independent steaming event (ISE) 12, Sept. 21- 30, a crucial step for not just Ford’s Post Delivery Test and Trials (PDT&T) but for the entire FORD-class.



The tests, completed by Ford’s combat systems department and the Atlantic undersea test and evaluation center (AUTEC) team, consist of sensor accuracy test, acoustic trials, performance and special trials (PST), and a torpedo evasion exercise. Together these tests set the baseline for how future FORD-class aircraft carriers will conduct maneuvers to improve the ship’s warfighting capability.



“Successfully completing the acoustic and performance trials are vital to our ship’s combat readiness as we prepare for operational employment,” said Capt. J.J. Cummings, Ford’s commanding officer. “Our crew was involved in some aggressive training events over the past week as we tested our acoustic signature, confirmed the ship's maneuverability and validated the effectiveness of torpedo evasion maneuvers. We did some good old fashioned "yanking and banking" on the test range."



The acoustic trials enabled the development of the FORD-class acoustic profile, providing input for ship's quiet bill lineup, in addition to how the ship will limit its acoustic signature to minimize anti-surface warfare susceptibility. Additionally, PST provided a baseline on FORD-class powering, maneuvering, and tactical characteristics to include speed and power curves, advance and transfer tables, and acceleration and deceleration tables.



“After a rocky start due to high winds, everything settled in nicely and the tests were completed over eight nights,” said Jeremy Turner, an AUTEC team member. “The trial results will provide useful data for the operation and maneuvering of CVN 78 and all ships in the Gerald R. Ford class.”



Over the eight-day period, the AUTEC team completed all planned events successfully.



"During performance trials the capabilities of our first-in-class warship were clearly demonstrated,” said Fire Controlman 2nd Class Samuel Lantinga. “The data collected during this underway will be vital in regards to creating our torpedo evasion tactics."



Ford will return to port for a window of opportunity for maintenance, as part of her PDT&T phase of operations.



For more information, contact USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Public Affairs Officer at pao@cvn78.navy.mil.”

