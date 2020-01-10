Medical Readiness at the Virtual AUSA Meeting

Photo By Ronald Wolf | The goal of AUSA’s annual meeting is to enhance Soldiers’ and Army leaders’...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Wolf | The goal of AUSA’s annual meeting is to enhance Soldiers’ and Army leaders’ professional development. Supporting Army Chief of Staff’s focus on “people first,” Army Medicine seeks to ensure that our Soldiers always get the care they need—whether in the medical center or on the battlefield. see less | View Image Page

As part of the Association of the United States Army’s (AUSA) first-ever virtual annual meeting, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding general U.S. Army Medical Command, will host a virtual booth to educate and inform attendees about Army Medicine and its unique story.



The goal of AUSA’s annual meeting is to enhance Soldiers’ and Army leaders’ professional development. Supporting Army Chief of Staff’s focus on “people first,” Army Medicine seeks to ensure that our Soldiers always get the care they need—whether in the medical center or on the battlefield.



“Our most important medical mission is battlefield care. We are part of the Army team because Army Medicine always goes where our Soldiers go. When someone cries for “medic” on the battlefield, Army Medicine responds every time. We will never falter in our mission to provide the care our Soldiers and their families need,” said Dingle.



Army Medicine encourages attendees to visit our virtual forum on October 13-15, to learn how Army Medicine supports Army readiness as well as how Army Medicine builds cohesive medical teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit.



The Surgeon General is committed to ensuring the Army Medical force of 2028 is ready, reformed, reorganized, responsive, and relevant. The videos as and panels will discuss how Army medicine provides expeditionary, tailored, medically ready, and fully prepared medical forces to support the Army’s mission to deploy, fight, and win decisively against any adversary—anytime and anywhere—in joint, multi-domain, and high-intensity conflicts.



Army Medicine professionals, both military and civilian, continue to harness innovative technologies and rapidly advance research to enhance Warfighter health and resilience. They continuously improve downrange health delivery and promote faster recovery and rehabilitation after traumatic injury.



The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command supports a whole-of-government approach to accelerate development of a COVID-19 vaccine, providing unique laboratory skill sets and facilities, regulatory support, vaccine clinical trial expertise, and a global clinical trial network. The Army proudly and proactively supports the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response with five DOD locations, including Army sites, participating in Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trials.



Attendees will also hear from Army Medicine professionals who have directly supported civilian hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Army Medical Department deployed Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces to the hardest-hit American communities, where the rate of serious infections has overwhelmed local medical facilities.



Army Medicine has also worked with Army Training and Doctrine Command to develop COVID-19 operating procedures and mitigation measures, including a five-step approach to reduce risk and protect the worker, said Dingle.



Other topics discussed in the virtual both will include behavioral health and virtual health. Attendees will learn about the importance of healthcare focused on the mental health of our Soldiers and the ability to access technology that supports virtual health, thereby allowing for increased access to healthcare and behavioral healthcare, which are especially important during this very stressful time.



“Army Medicine is committed to virtual health and utilizing technology to provide fast, effective, and safe healthcare to our Soldiers, their families, and our retirees,” said Dingle.



Finally, attendees will hear from a live panel and will have the opportunity to ask questions about how Army Medicine is ensuring that the Army is medically rebuilding readiness, so that Soldiers are able to maintain their medical readiness and be medically ready to fight. Army Medicine is committed to strengthening resiliency by preventing unhealthy behaviors, especially during periods of social distancing or transition.



“Army Medicine wants to thank AUSA for the opportunity to be part of this virtual forum. We look forward to attendees visiting our virtual booth and forums. Attendees will definitely learn something new about Army Medicine,” said Dingle.



AUSA Registration Link: https://meetings.ausa.org/annual