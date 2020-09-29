This year's satisfaction survey delayed

Photo By Veran Hill | Residents of Fort Jackson housing will receive the 2020 Resident Satisfaction Survey...... read more read more Photo By Veran Hill | Residents of Fort Jackson housing will receive the 2020 Resident Satisfaction Survey from CEL Associates, Inc., an independent third-party to evaluate the infrastructure, services, and overall experience of Family housing. Completion of the survey will, “inform and reinforce ongoing discussions. see less | View Image Page

During a recent town hall, housing officials spoke about an upcoming Residential Communities Initiative resident satisfaction survey that would begin Oct. 1; the survey is delayed until later this year.



The annual survey is a tool the Army uses to improve housing, infrastructure, services and overall experience of Family housing.



By completing the survey, “it is your opportunity to be heard,” Col. John “Wes” Hankins, Fort Jackson’s garrison commander said. “It’s your voice to let us know how you see the services provided to you in your home and here on Fort Jackson.”



CEL & Associates, Inc., an independent third-party will conduct the online survey by sending emails to all on-post residents. Residents are given 30 days to complete the survey. To ensure every resident receives a survey, the Fort Jackson Directorate of Public Works Housing Division and Fort Jackson Family Homes make sure all email addresses are updated in the FJFH data-system for all on-post residents to participate.



“Another reason to complete and return the survey is it captures the residents' feedback, and it also assesses the performance of the RCI as seen by our residents,” said Luis Rosario-Febus, chief of the Garrison Housing Office.



Completion of the survey will, “inform and reinforce ongoing discussions Army senior leaders are having with the private company executives,” Rosario-Febus said.



According to housing officials, 145 residents completed and returned the 2019 resident satisfaction survey, resulting in an 18.9% participation rate for the installation.



The feedback helps the Army maintain a high quality of life for Soldiers and their Families.



All surveys are confidential and the reporting structure ensures that the Army will not see responses unless CEL & Associates, Inc. is satisfied that participants' anonymity is retained.



For more information about the survey, contact the Garrison Housing Office at 751- 7566/9343.