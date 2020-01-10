CJOS COE Transfers Directorship to Second Fleet

Courtesy Photo | 200923-N-JU894-0005 NORFOLK (Sept. 23, 2020) Vice Adm. Dave Kriete, outgoing director,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200923-N-JU894-0005 NORFOLK (Sept. 23, 2020) Vice Adm. Dave Kriete, outgoing director, Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Center of Excellence (CJOS COE), left, Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, oncoming director, CJOS COE, center, and Royal Navy Commodore Thomas Guy, deputy director CJOS COE, participated in a ceremonial photograph in support of the transition of Directorship from Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command to Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. CJOS COE supports its thirteen sponsoring nations and the rest of the Alliance by improving their ability to conduct Allied combined joint operations from the sea in order to counter current and emerging maritime global security challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brooke Macchietto/Released) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, VA. Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence (CJOS COE), a NATO-accredited, multi-national military think tank, transferred directorship from the deputy commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command to commander, U.S. Second Fleet (C2F) Oct. 1.



The transition from Vice Adm. Dave Kriete, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command to Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, who is commander, U.S. Second Fleet (C2F), and dual-hatted as commander, Joint Forces Command Norfolk, will strengthen the relationship between CJOS COE and C2F, and build upon previously established networks at USFF.



Established in May 2006, CJOS COE represents 13 nations and is the only COE in the U.S. As one of 26 NATO-accredited centers worldwide, they represent a collective wealth of international experience, expertise, and best practices, critical to operations in the North Atlantic.



“By linking C2F, JFC Norfolk, and now CJOS COE, national and NATO commands will further align, catalyzing the development of modern warfighting capabilities in the North Atlantic, and increasing readiness across the joint force,” said Lewis. “We must be postured to respond to existing multi-domain threats tonight, yet make urgent efforts to adapt now to the new challenges of the security environment of tomorrow.”



The realignment comes shortly after Joint Force Command Norfolk’s initial operational capability ceremony on Sep. 17.



“The important partnership between the Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence (CJOS COE) and the United States Fleet Forces Command has been superb,” said Kriete. “This key relationship will continue between CJOS COE and C2F and help ensure maritime security in the Atlantic.”



U.S. Second Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



“This more direct relationship between CJOS and C2F will enhance Allied interoperability and further expand on CJOS COE’s connections with U.S. commands assigned to train, operate, and deploy with NATO maritime forces, said Commodore Tom Guy, Royal Navy, deputy director of CJOS COE. “It is a logical and really welcome step as we collectively work to maintain our warfighting edge in the North Atlantic.”



