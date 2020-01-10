Do it in Pink supports breast cancer awareness

After months of conducting all their fitness classes virtually, the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreations’ Fitness Department finally gathered in person for the 11th annual Do it in Pink Aerobathon.



Fitness Director Pam Long said, “It's possible to gather responsibly… I think we can pull it off.”



Long said the goal of Do it in Pink, “is to bring awareness and be advocates for prevention and breast health, including self-exams and mammograms.”



This year, as a result of COVID-19, Do it in Pink participants not only kicked, jumped and worked up a sweat outside of the Solomon Center, many participants also watched from home and participated virtually. The live videos on Facebook had roughly 300 views and many people commented they were participating virtually and loved the event.



Tameria Warren, a spin instructor with the Fitness Department is glad to come back together along with doing it virtually “It’s been awesome to actually get back and do an event while social distancing and still raising awareness.”



The Aerobathon featured Zumba, aerobics, step, sculpt and more. A group of instructors delivered a variety of music and workouts. Displays at the event, as well as trivia questions on Facebook, taught about various topics such as harmful lumps, the normal structure of the breast, and what to look for when it comes to your breast health. Patrons could answer the trivia questions and win prizes.



Retired Lt. Col. JoAnn Williams has been coming to the event for many years.



“There are a lot of varying levels, the instructors put in a lot,” she said. ”You do what you can do and you have a good workout.”



Alsena Edwards, who has also been coming for years said she tries “to support anything that Pam does … I attended all of Pam’s classes before in person and now I do it virtually.”



Patrons can enroll in a monthly program that gives them access to all of the virtual fitness classes. Call Pam Long for more information at 751-3700.

