‘Best of all worlds’: Commissaries’ fall promotion to offer over 200 store brand products at up to 20% savings

Courtesy Photo | More than 200 commissary store brands will be available at savings up to 20 percent...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | More than 200 commissary store brands will be available at savings up to 20 percent during one of the Defense Commissary Agency’s largest ever private label promotions Oct. 12-25. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – More than 200 commissary store brands will be available at savings up to 20 percent during one of the Defense Commissary Agency’s largest ever private label promotions Oct. 12-25.



“Our customers will see some of our leading private label products in several categories put together in a unique sales promotion,” said Tracie Russ, the agency’s sales director. “This sale brings together the best of all worlds – quality products at deeper savings, video recipes and more.”



Customers worldwide can expect to see commissary store brand products from six categories: breakfast, snacks, dinner, dessert, coffee and household products. The commissary website, www.commissaries.com, will also have three video recipes complete with a downloadable shopping list and links to each of the products on sale.



Working through supply chain challenges inherent with the COVID-19 outbreak, DeCA and its private label supplier SpartanNash managed to find the right mix of products for the October promotion, said Jennifer Ferrell, private label program manager.



“This is without a doubt one of our biggest commissary store brand promotions ever,” Ferrell said. “We’re excited to offer our customers supporting recipes on our website and on our social media to help add some spice to this deal.”



Commissary store brands are also partnering with CLICK2GO locations and the agency’s industry partners. In the coming weeks, the first 200 online ordering/curbside pickup customers can look forward to sampling store brands at newly launched CLICK2GO sites.



Since being introduced in the spring of 2017, DeCA has added nearly 1,000 commissary brand items to store shelves, with more coming in February 2021. With an overall commissary inventory of about 26,000 items, store brands make up about 4 percent of that total.



Commissary store brands are sold under seven names: Freedom’s Choice (food items) and HomeBase (non-food items); along with TopCare (health and beauty), Full Circle Market (natural and organic food options), Tippy Toes (baby products), Flock’s Finest (wild bird food for hopper, tube or platform feeders); Pure Harmony (high quality pet food that provides grain-free options using meat, poultry or fish as the first ingredient; and Wide Awake (ready to drink coffee beverages). TopCare, Full Circle Market, Tippy Toes, Flock’s Finest, Pure Harmony and Wide Awake are not exclusive to DeCA.



“Our commissary store brand products allow us to offer the savings our customers have earned with the quality they deserve,” Russ said. “Together, with the savings offered on national brands, the commissary benefit is stronger than ever.”

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.