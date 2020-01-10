Corps to host media project tour at dewatered Emsworth Locks and Dams - Keeping the Nation’s Inland Navigation Flowing

PITTSBURGH - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a media-project tour at its dewatered Emsworth Locks and Dams on the Ohio River near the towns of Emsworth, Avalon and Ben Avon, Pennsylvania.



“This is a rare opportunity for media in this region,” said John Dilla, chief of Locks and Dams. “They, like us, will get to walk on the bottom of the lock chamber and see firsthand what the condition of this 99-plus year-old navigation structure looks like.”



WHAT: Emsworth Locks and Dams is currently converting the old, unusable downstream lock-draining closure system to a safer maintenance bulkhead system. Underwater construction, which included work on bulkhead recess liners and slots, was recently completed. The next phase of the project necessitates dewatering - removing all water from the primary lock chamber - to install a stainless-steel sill plate and verify operations of the new bulkhead closure systems.



WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. (Please ensure media attendees wear closed-toes, flat-heeled shoes)



WHERE: Emsworth Locks and Dams, 0 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202.



WHY: Dewatering a lock chamber provides an opportunity to view the lock chamber’s interior that is not possible during normal operations. The dewatering at Emsworth Locks and Dams is the first step in completing planned inspections and maintenance of the facility’s downstream lock draining closure system. Because this dewatering is scheduled, the corps can complete a more-comprehensive inspection of the lock chamber’s interior and minimize the possibility for future emergency repairs, saving time and money.



"The dewatering at Emsworth Lock and Dam facilitates our team's ability to execute important maintenance activities, while also providing a unique opportunity to inspect the conditions of the lock chamber,” said Colonel Andrew “Coby” Short, commander, Pittsburgh District. “We are lucky to have an amazing system of navigable waterways in the Upper Ohio River Valley, and routine maintenance initiatives like this dewatering ensures that we can continue to provide a reliable network for the region well into the future."



District Background: Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.

