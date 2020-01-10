CNIC Celebrates 17 Years of Supporting Fleet, Fighter, Family

WASHINGTON – For the 53,000 personnel that make up Commander, Navy Installations Command, today is no ordinary day – it’s their birthday.



The Navy command solely responsible for shore installation management and integration celebrates its 17th birthday on Oct. 1.



“In standing up CNIC in 2003, the Navy’s goal was to decrease structural inefficiencies, better understand and manage shore resources, and improve shore integration and operations by bringing those efforts under a single commander responsible directly to the Chief of Naval Operations,” said Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, commander of the Navy’s shore enterprise. “Today, across our 10 regions and 71 installations literally around the world, fleet training and operations and family readiness begin and end on the shore.”



Prior to CNIC, Navy fleet commanders were responsible to not only managing Sailors and ships under their areas of responsibility, they also had oversight of the base services that support their many crews and families. As a result, CNIC was created as the single command accountable for all base operations.



During its early years, CNIC’s plankowners and those who joined the team during the initial phase helped reduce costs, centralize and standardize processes, and develop policies that streamlined programs across the enterprise.



“I am very proud of CNIC and what we have accomplished since we were established,” said Ginny Volpe, a CNIC plankowner and the headquarters’ region comptroller and accounting officer. “Consolidated from various Department of Navy components and the respective missions, we have been able to develop and implement sound business processes, implement enterprise standardization, and develop tools that have improved our base operations worldwide. We now have the ability to track and report critical fiscal information attained from all over the world within headquarters enabling our entire Big Navy to operate effectively.”



“Sustaining the fleet, enabling the fighter and supporting the family” has been the command’s mission from the start. Through its installations, CNIC is able to fulfill its mission by executing over 100 programs, including port operations, air operations, facilities, child and youth programs, and other services that directly support tenant commands, afloat units, Sailors and families.



“CNIC is the advocate for installations, programs and personnel,” explained Carl B. Glover, Jr., director of CNIC’s Navy Fire and Emergency Services, who joined the command within the first year of operations. “We are engaged on many issues impacting mission readiness, quality of life and support to the fleet … We have an opportunity to make a difference and lay the foundation for long-term improvements at the installations.”



One example CNIC makes a difference in the lives of service members and families is through its Navy Housing program.



“People at CNIC are passionate about supporting our military family,” said Jane Ferketic, the programming and requirements division manager for CNIC’s housing program. “Our staff understands how important it is to have comfortable housing and quality support programs to provide a sense of being home. These directly link to the Sailors’ ability to perform the Navy’s mission. We are proud to support our Navy and strive daily to enhance their quality of life at their home away from home.”



Ferketic is also a CNIC plankowner who first joined the headquarters team as a family housing programming and resource analyst. Although her job title and responsibilities have changed through the years, one constant she continues to appreciate is the opportunity to engage with teammates who have become friends.



“The relationships that I have made over the years is what I enjoy most about working at CNIC,” Ferketic said. “I have met people from all over the globe with different and interesting backgrounds. Our common thread is that we support the Navy warfighter, but in doing that, we have established friendships that will last a lifetime.”



Like Ferketic, Volpe believes CNIC has developed into a first-class organization, thanks in large part to its people.



“When CNIC stood up, the initial staffing was comprised of personnel that came from all over the world in support of a common organizational goal founded on their knowledge and expertise,” Volpe recalled. “I have thoroughly enjoyed making acquaintances and getting to know not only my Financial Management N8 colleagues, but also many other people within CNIC headquarters over the years. The diverse backgrounds of the collective group lend credence to the CNIC mission of delivering effective and efficient readiness from the shore.”



To learn more about CNIC, go to www.cnic.navy.mil for more information or follow the command on Facebook and Twitter.

