    Guardsmen from 171st Operations Group Volunteer in Local Community

    CORAOPOLIS , PA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Volunteering is a big part of what makes us Air National Guardsmen. Being involved in the local communities is more than just getting volunteer service hours; we live in the towns surrounding the base so it is about helping out those who support us.

    Members from the 171st Operations Group recently volunteered their time to help Moon Township make new trails in their local parks. Together they completed approximately a half mile of trail over the course of three hours through some rough terrain.

    The Operations Group has volunteered together in the past as well, they organized a food drive for the Coraopolis Food Bank in May 2020 and visited the Children’s Hospital in 2018. They understand the importance of lending a helping hand and building positive relationships with the local communities.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 11:45
    Story ID: 379978
    Location: CORAOPOLIS , PA, US 
