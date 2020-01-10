100th ARW embodies agile combat employment during exercise

The 100th Air Refueling Wing conducted a three-day exercise to test their capability to generate and deliver tanker airpower on a global scale, while extending the range of U.S. and joint forces in order to deter and mitigate any aggression.



The exercise enabled U.S. Air Forces in Europe to employ Agile Combat Employment, ensuring the ability to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver combat airpower across the spectrum of military operations.



“Exercise Wolff Pack has been an important exercise for 100th ARW operations as we shape and develop our ACE construct here at RAF Mildenhall,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Ferdinandsen, 351st Air Refueling Squad-ron commander. “The intent of the ACE concept is to help us find new ways to generate resilient airpower in a contested environment.”



Exercises that utilize ACE concepts ensure forces are ready to protect and defend partners, allies and U.S. interests and assets at a moment’s notice. The 100th ARW is continuously looking for ways to improve overall defense capabilities to ensure resiliency and protection.



“As a force, we must find new ways to become more agile and resilient in how we employ our aircraft,” continued Ferdinandsen.



Exercise Wolff Pack has given the 100th ARW the opportunity to challenge aircrews, operators and main-tainers to operate outside of home station while maintaining operational proficiency, said Ferdinandsen.



“ACE has allowed us to become more agile in our execution, more strategic in our deterrence and more resilient in our capabilities,” concluded Ferdinandsen. “All of which allows us to do what we do best: pro-vide crucial aerial refueling to our U.S. and NATO aircraft.”



The 100th ARW, with the support of partner nations and NATO allies, participated in the exercise spanning three days with approximately 300 personnel across 15 squadrons. Overall, 12 KC-135s were involved in WOLFF PACK, which was a resounding success.



"The exercise went extremely well and exceeded my expectations,” said Lt. Col. Brandon Lauret, 100th Operations Support Squadron commander. “Maintenance did an amazing job getting the aircraft ready. The aircrew, planning team, ground support, command and control team, and communications network all have come together to make this exercise an overwhelming success.”

