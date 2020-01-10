Barracks Upgrade Continues at Fort Detrick

By Lanessa Hill, USAG Public Affairs







As Fort Detrick continues to improve housing, including the barracks, one project in particular will save the Army thousands of dollars and satisfy residents. Beginning in August, Directorate of Public Works crews were given the green light to begin a project replacing a current two pipe chiller and boiler system with Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners in all five barracks, totaling 240 rooms. The project is expected to continue into fiscal year 2021.



The current system was installed in 1996 and has reached its life expectancy. It is also costly to replace, has to be switched over each season, and when the system needs a major repair, the centrally located heating and cooling equipment are shut down causing multiple buildings to go without. As you can imagine this is not what residents want to hear during peak summer and winter months.



The new PTAC units enable each barrack to individually control the temperature by unit and create their own comfort level. It is by the occupant of each berthing space. Units are easily accessible and serviceable for service technicians to perform routine maintenance and repairs on the units and if a PTAC unit fails it can simply be swapped out at a low cost of under a thousand dollars.



The project will save over $21,000 in energy cost. The current two pipe system peak cost $45,600.00 for one barracks building per year. The new system will reduce that to $24,336 dollars per year.

