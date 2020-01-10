Army Cyber Command celebrates decade of service

U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) marked its 10th anniversary on Oct. 1, 2020.



The command, which had been known as Army Forces Cyber since the original general order directing its creation was published in May 2010, reached its full operational capability on October 1 of that year and was designated as ARCYBER.



ARCYBER’s initial authorized complement of 561 personnel assigned to Fort Belvoir, Va., and Fort Meade, Md., has since grown into an Army Service Component Command that spans the globe. Today ARCYBER’s approximately 6,500 Soldiers and about 10,000 civilian employees and contractor personnel carry out a real-world, 24/7, 365-days-a-year duty in the information environment to support of Army and joint force multi-domain operations.



Their mission is to integrate and conduct cyberspace, electronic warfare and information operations to ensure decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information environment while denying the same to America's adversaries.



As ARCYBER celebrates its decade of service, it is completing a major milestone that is the result of plans and actions that have spanned most of the command's history -- its move to a new state-of-the-art headquarters facility at Fort Gordon, Ga. That facility, dubbed Fortitude Hall, is bringing cyberspace operations, capability development, training and education together at one location and providing a focal point for command and control of operations conducted by ARCYBER’s staff and subordinate units.



