IAMD Hosts Table Top Academy

The Directors of the Pacific Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Center (PIC) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Air Defense Missile Command (ADMC) co-chaired the inaugural U.S.-Korea Table Top Academy (KTTA), 14-17 September 2020. The KTTA sets the foundation for an interoperable IAMD architecture on the Korean Peninsula, contributing to the objectives codified by HQ INDOPACOM in IAMD Vision 2028. Due to COVID19 travel restrictions, KTTA 2020 was executed virtually from dispersed geographic locations in Hawaii, South Korea and Colorado, made possible by the PIC’s recently developed virtual academic platform and its redesigned virtual classroom at HQ PACAF. KTTA 2020 participants included representatives from the PIC, HQ INDOPACOM, 94th AAMDC, HQ PACAF, Joint Ballistic Missile Defense Training & Education Center (JBTEC), and 25 officers and students from ROK ADMC.

Two primary objectives of the KTTA are to advance ROK IAMD capabilities and further U.S.-ROK bilateral IAMD interoperability through IAMD knowledge sharing, synchronization of IAMD efforts, and understanding of regional IAMD options and solutions. This year, KTTA 2020 explored IAMD topics derived from observations from recent US-ROK exercises, including: INDOPACOM IAMD Vision 2028, the science behind IAMD, planning concepts, defense design, joint and allied integration/interoperability, and firing doctrine.

The co-chairs highlighted the unprecedented achievement of rapidly developing an advanced virtual academic platform to allow for the successful on-schedule execution of KTTA 2020, thereby enabling the continued enhancement of U.S.-ROK bilateral IAMD operations despite the limitations imposed by a global pandemic. The co-chairs closed the event by sharing their hope that global conditions allow for an in-person execution of the next KTTA in September 2021.