    Photo Essay: Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Trout Falls on the La Crosse River in the Pine View Recreation Area is...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Scenes of Trout Falls on the La Crosse River in the Pine View Recreation Area are shown with fall colors Sept. 27, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.

    Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.

    See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020
    Story ID: 379927
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground
    Pine View Recreation Area
    Trout Falls
    La Crosse River

