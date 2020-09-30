Photo Essay: Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

Scenes of Trout Falls on the La Crosse River in the Pine View Recreation Area are shown with fall colors Sept. 27, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.
Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.
See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 17:27
|Story ID:
|379927
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
