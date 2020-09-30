Photo Essay: Grounds work at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A grader operator with the installation grounds/snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A grader operator with the installation grounds/snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services LLC of Anchorage, Alaska, completes grading work Sept. 24, 2020, at an equipment parking area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The operator was improving the area after recent heavy use for training operations with military vehicles and equipment. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A grader operator with the installation grounds/snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services LLC of Anchorage, Alaska, completes grading work Sept. 24, 2020, at an equipment parking area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The operator was improving the area after recent heavy use for training operations with military vehicles and equipment.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



Fort McCoy lives its motto, "Total Force Training Center." The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



