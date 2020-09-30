Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Grounds work at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A grader operator with the installation grounds/snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A grader operator with the installation grounds/snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services LLC of Anchorage, Alaska, completes grading work Sept. 24, 2020, at an equipment parking area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The operator was improving the area after recent heavy use for training operations with military vehicles and equipment.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    Fort McCoy lives its motto, "Total Force Training Center." The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.

