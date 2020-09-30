Kansas City District awards contracts totaling $17 million for repair of pump stations

Courtesy Photo | Workers discuss coming improvements inside the 5th Street Pump Station in Kansas City,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Workers discuss coming improvements inside the 5th Street Pump Station in Kansas City, Kansas September 29, 2020. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, awarded two contracts totaling $17M to Supplied Industrial Solutions of Granite City, Illinois to complete repairs and modifications to ten pump stations along the Armourdale and Central Industrial District Levee Units. Due to diligent work by all team members, these contracts were awarded early, thus meeting a USACE goal to start and finish projects faster.



Work will include structural modifications to strengthen the existing pump stations and provide additional resistance against floatation. Numerous pump stations will also receive new pumps and motors with increased capacities. Construction will start in October 2020 and is scheduled to be complete in 2023.



The complex and challenging design efforts were completed by Affinis and HDR, with design coordination and reviews by USACE and non-federal partners. The compressed design schedule, number of pump stations being modified, and age of the existing infrastructure posed considerable challenges to the team to quickly develop cost effective measures to provide the necessary structural improvements, reduce the risk of flooding to the area, and ensure life safety remains paramount.



Our non-federal partners also assisted immensely on this effort by providing historical information, collaboration on new pump designs, providing access whenever requested, and acquiring real estate authorizations in a very short timeframe.



These are the second and third construction contracts to be awarded as part of a much larger federal investment in the KC Levees Program. KC Levees includes improvements to about 17 miles of existing levees and floodwalls along the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kan. and Kansas City, Mo. The project will improve the reliability and reduce the risk of flooding to homes and businesses located behind the levees within the Kansas City metropolitan area.



USACE, Kansas City District is responsible for the design, construction and delivery of the KC Levees Program through a collaborative bi-state partnership with Kaw Valley Drainage District, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, and the City of Kansas City, Missouri.



Detailed project information can be found on the Kansas City Levees Program webpage available at https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Mega-Projects/Kansas-Citys-Levees/