Here's a look back to 2016 with Jancee Doemel with Defense Logistics Agency Document Services working in the DLA shop in building 1654 on Jan. 21, 2016, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The shop supported official document printing and copying needs at Fort McCoy.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
This work, Photo Essay: 2016 DLA Document Services operations at Fort McCoy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
