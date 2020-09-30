Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: 2016 DLA Document Services operations at Fort McCoy

    2016 DLA Document Services operations at Fort McCoy

    Jancee Doemel with Defense Logistics Agency Document Services works in the shop in

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Here's a look back to 2016 with Jancee Doemel with Defense Logistics Agency Document Services working in the DLA shop in building 1654 on Jan. 21, 2016, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The shop supported official document printing and copying needs at Fort McCoy.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

