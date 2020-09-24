NAVSEA, UCT 1 Host Diving Capabilities Demonstration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and Underwater Construction Team (UCT) ONE hosted a diving capabilities demonstration at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story September 24.



The demonstration showcased a prototype of the multi-occupant flexible recompression chamber (MORFC) and the first generation diver augmented vision display (DAVD). The DAVD was delivered to UCT and Mobile Diving and Salvage Units (MDSU) for immediate operational use. The DAVD is a transparent heads-up display (HUD) that uses wave guide optical display technology to provide high-resolution data and imagery inside the diver’s helmets.



“This is really game changing, we’re turning the lights on underwater,” said Paul McMurtrie, NAVSEA DAVD program manager. “Primarily it’s an underwater navigation system in a zero visibility environment. We put a guy down there and send sonar imagery and other critical information that shows everything around you so the diver can navigate straight to the project.”



The current DAVD system capabilities include real time display of critical data; in helmet-viewing of photographs, technical schematics and text messages; high-resolution sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) imagery; future generations will be able to display imagery-assisted underwater navigation and obstacle avoidance; 3D-augmented and mixed reality displays in low visibility condition; first and third person viewing capability utilizing CODA Octopus 3D SONAR.



The DAVD project in an Office of Naval Research, ONR sponsored Future Naval Capabilities Program. This capability was initially developed by Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWCPD)063058. CODA Octopus, Inc. a 3D sonar manufacturer working in collaboration with NSWPCD, then further developed and designed a production capable system via a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA).



“We are looking to improve diver efficiency,” said Capt. Thomas Murphy, NAVSEA Supervisor of Diving. “When a diver is doing a project at any depth they have limited amount of bottom time. The DAVD system allows them to find where they need to work quickly and give them the tools to work more efficiently to maximize their bottom time.”



The DAVD system is being introduced into the fleet through generational development. This allows early fleet introduction of basic capabilities with the ability to integrate future improvements as technology advances. There are four generations currently scheduled to be introduced to the fleet by 2026. The fourth generation specifically focuses on explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) low magnetic signature free-swimming display and DPP for use in the multi-mission underwater breathing apparatus (MMUBA).



The MORFC, also known as the FLEX compression chamber prototype was also on display during the demonstration. The FLEX chamber is a highly portable, lightweight and is much easier to transport and store than the Transportable Recompression Chamber (TRC) currently in use. The FLEX chamber is a thousand pounds lighter as it uses a Vectran braided material as its strength material and can fit 3 occupants, the same amount as the TRC. The FLEX chamber display was a proof of concept to acquire feedback from the fleet and is scheduled to be issued for use in the Fleet next year.



NECC forces are globally deployed, providing capability across the full range of military operations in the maritime strategy to include forward presence, maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, sea control and power projection and deterrence. The forces that comprise NECC include: Naval Construction; Coastal Riverine; Expeditionary Logistics Support; Explosive Ordnance Disposal; Maritime Civil Affairs and Security Training; Expeditionary Intelligence; Expeditionary Combat Camera; and Expeditionary Combat Readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2020 Date Posted: 09.30.2020 14:01 Story ID: 379881 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSEA, UCT 1 Host Diving Capabilities Demonstration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.