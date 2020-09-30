NORFOLK, VA – Sailors from the USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conducted combined firefighting training Sept. 30 to improve partnerships and damage control capabilities.

“While we are berthed alongside other ships, we need to be prepared to give and receive damage control assistance in the event of an emergency,” said USS George H.W. Bush Damage Control Assistant, Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Espy. “It is important that our training reflects that.”

Since arriving at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Bush has conducted several integrated fire drills with Federal Firefighters, but this is the first combined exercise between the two ships since they began sharing a pier in early September.

Sailors aboard Bush conduct general quarters drills twice a week and daily fire drills to better prepare for emergencies.

Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition James F. Geurts wrote in a memo shortly after the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) fire: “Preventing shipboard fires is a team sport, no matter where the ship is in its life cycle, and no matter who is working on the ship. I am asking that we all ‘double down’ on fire safety to ensure we are able to keep ourselves, our ships and our Sailors safe, and so that we can deliver and sustain a lethal force for our Navy.”

Additional combined training between the two ships is planned.

USS George H. W. Bush, which is the last of the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, is receiving essential life-cycle maintenance and modernization. These improvements will enable her to return to the fleet in top warfighting condition in support of national interests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2020 Date Posted: 09.30.2020 12:34 Story ID: 379872 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conduct combined firefighting training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.