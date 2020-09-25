2-7 CAV Honors Vietnam Veterans

Photo By Sgt. Calab Franklin | Families, Veterans, and Troopers gather to recognize three 1st Cavalry Division...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Calab Franklin | Families, Veterans, and Troopers gather to recognize three 1st Cavalry Division Veterans who served in 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, during the Vietnam War, 25 September, 2020. Gen. (R) Barry McCaffrey, 1st Sgt. Emerson Trainer, and SPC Jack “Squirt” Miller are three “Ghost Battalion” Veterans who served in Bravo Company, 2-7 CAV, from 1968-1969. Each Trooper is recognized for their, selfless, valiant, and honorable service to their country. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin) see less | View Image Page

Story by: Sgt. Calab Franklin, 3ABCT, 1CD, PA NCOIC

FORT HOOD, TEXAS – Troopers, Veterans, and Families come together for a recognition ceremony on Fort Hood to honor three 1st Cavalry Division Veterans who served in 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, during the Vietnam War, 25 September, 2020.



Gen. (R) Barry McCaffrey, 1st Sgt. Emerson Trainer, and SPC Jack “Squirt” Miller are three “Ghost Battalion” Veterans who served in Bravo Company, 2-7 CAV, from 1968-1969. Each Trooper is recognized for their, selfless, valiant, and honorable service to their country.



“It is an honor and a privilege to be here today,” said Timothy Trainer, son of 1st Sgt. Emerson Trainer (recognized). “Though I have stood and spoken in front of many people over the years, I have never had the privilege of standing and speaking to a distinguished group such as this, composed of today’s Bravo 2-7 Soldiers as well as those who served with my father.”



During the recognition, current Bravo Company, 2-7 CAV Troopers unveiled three plaques; each one with a different name to recognize. The ceremony highlighted the Veterans service and accomplishments that lead to their ultimate legacy.



“You survived the blistering monsoons in the southern highlands, fought in battles in the blistering heat on the Cambodian border, and stomached the gore of war,” said Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hernandez, current acting first sergeant of Bravo Company. “I cannot begin to fathom your sacrifice and from the bottom of my heart I thank you all for your honorable and distinguished service to our country”.



After the ceremony, the Family members and Veterans were invited into the current Bravo Company footprint to hang each plaque on the wall. The Plaques were placed in three different locations so Troopers can look up at the wall and continue to be inspired by those before them.



“We are all united because at one point or another we all answered the Nation’s call,” said Hernandez. “We have all been forged by the crucibles of ground combat, and no one besides a veteran can understand that bond.”



The history of these three remarkable Veteran’s will forever line the wall with Bravo Company, 2-7 CAV., and the Legacy of First Team Troopers continues to grow as their stories of old, and new, are told shared across the armed forces.