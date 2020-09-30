Travis delivers aid to Guatemala

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – A C-5M Super Galaxy aircrew from the 22nd Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, delivered 49,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Guatemala Sept. 18, 2020.



The C-5M carried 21 pallets holding food, water and school furniture supplies.



“A mission like this is a good demonstration of what the C-5M and the 22nd AS is really capable of,” said Capt. Zachary McColgan, 22nd AS pilot and aircraft commander.



The Department of Defense transportation initiative, the Denton Program, collected the contributions to help develop Guatemalan communities, said McColgan.



The Denton Program receives contributions from U.S. based, non-governmental organizations who donate humanitarian goods.



“This mission showcases our unique ability to take these large cargo movements and get them to their final destination in a very short time,” said McColgan.



The C-5M is capable of traveling 4,900 nautical miles with 120,000 pounds of cargo.



While the Denton Program helps aid countries in need, the mission allowed the 22nd AS aircrew with the opportunity to maintain flight qualifications or obtain them.



McColgan said having a low-risk mission offered the aircrew the opportunity to train new loadmasters.



“This mission really gave me a feel for what we do in the 22nd AS,” said Airman 1st Class Dawson Moore, 22nd AS loadmaster student. “Now that my first mission is done, I want to contribute to more missions making a difference for people who need it.”

