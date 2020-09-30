USACE Buffalo District awards contract for Great Sodus Bay seawall repair

Buffalo, NY— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District awarded a $3.86 million contract to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock & Materials, L.L.C, on August 21 for repairs to the east breakwater in the Great Sodus Harbor, located in Sodus Bay, Village of Sodus Point, Wayne County, NY.



Construction is scheduled to start later this fall and includes repair to approximately 525 feet of the Charles Point steel sheet pile wall, which provides protection to the shoreline east of the east breakwater. A gap in the breakwater has caused increased erosion to the land behind it, and the repair design will provide better protection for erosion of the bluff and potential breach into the harbor.



"Years of erosion and the recent historic flooding that inundated Lake Ontario Communities like Sodus severely damaged the very same protective infrastructure that the Army Corps of Engineers built decades ago to protect Sodus Bay and homes along Charles Point,” U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said. “That's why I was proud to secure $4.5 million in funding this year to finally repair and rebuild the Charles Point barrier beach break wall - a vital shield, protecting Sodus Bay and safeguarding homes on the Charles Point bluff from the risk of falling into Lake Ontario."



“The continued Lake Ontario high water events of recent years have accelerated erosion to this area – which is particularly bad and in need of immediate repairs and shoreline protection,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, Buffalo District commander. “Unfortunately, it has become increasingly apparent that, across the Great Lakes, the need to repair aged harbor infrastructure has exceeded the means to execute these repairs. It is a critical time to invest in harbor maintenance because it creates a resilient shoreline that can withstand future water level highs and lows. Repairing the Great Sodus harbor is directly tied to the long-term economic growth, quality of life, and environmental health of the harbor. Thankfully, we have a great team – including project manager Michael Draganac and engineer designers Frank Lewandowski and Gerlyn Hinds – who are now on the job.”



The Buffalo District received $4.5M in federal funding to construct the project in April 2020.



The Corps of Engineers’ Civil Works mission provides a key foundational component of the Nation’s public infrastructure that facilitates economic growth, quality of life, environmental health and national security for the American people.



For more information about Corps of Engineers’ Continuing Authorities Program please visit: https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Overview/Continuing-Authorities-Program/

