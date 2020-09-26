IWTC Corry Station Hosts Paint Night for Sailors

Courtesy Photo | 200926-N-BQ121-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (September 26, 2020) Sailors assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200926-N-BQ121-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (September 26, 2020) Sailors assigned to Information Warfare Training Command Corry station participate in a Paint Night extracurricular activity onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Raymond M. Donato/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Seth T. Vickery, Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station



PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Sailors attached to Information Warfare Training Center (IWTC) Corry Station participated in a Paint Night extracurricular activity organized by Corry United, Sept. 26.



The Corry United organization is an essential part of the Corry Station enlisted community and exists to promote and foster high morale within the commands by fostering esprit de corps within the student body through command, community, and social events.



“We also are involved in organizing support for the command and community activities,” said Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Estrella Schelmetty, an instructor at IWTC Corry Station. “Due to COVID-19, there has been a lot of restrictions and we are trying our best to come up with events to foster higher morale.”



Corry United representatives organized and led the event themed “Painting With (out) a Twist” where students follow along and paint a picture. Seven staff members representing Corry United and the morale, welfare and recreation assisted the students by providing all the materials and snacks at no cost to aide in the creative and artistic environment.



“It gives the students a creative outlet while taking home a piece of colorful artwork back to their barracks room,” said Cryptographic Technician (Networks) 1st Class Velda Dension, an instructor at IWTC Corry Station. “Participants followed a step-by-step painting tutorial to complete an acrylic painting on canvas depicting a balloon landscape.”



Denison was artistic when she was in high school and finds it relaxing to create art. She created the Paint Night event to provide an artistic avenue for students while getting a break from their daily routine and having fun.



“This event gives us something we can do that doesn’t require leaving base, while also not costing us anything,” said Seaman Glenwood Hayward, a student at IWTC Corry Station. “I have been interested in art of all forms, and this event really peaked my interest.”



Some students had interest in painting classes out in town, but not able to sign up due to the high cost and COVID-19 restrictions.



“I have been involved in artwork all my life,” said Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Emily Miller, a student at IWTC Corry Station. “This event is really similar to my interest and will provide an experience to increase my skills.”



Students were very happy to have opportunity to get a break from their normal routine, having fun while trying something new. The event was attended by six students who valued the experience and got to take their painting home. The event started with seven empty canvases, and ended with seven original pieces of artwork.



IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT). With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



