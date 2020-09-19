Military Medical Team Supports Guam’s Fight against COVID-19

In response to the Government of Guam’s continuing efforts to address the recent growth in the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the island, 22 military medical professionals integrated with Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) staff to supplement COVID-19 medical care and response.



Elements of the joint service team, consisting of Army and Air Force medical professionals, arrived on Guam starting Sept. 2 and began preparations for assisting local medical professionals in the fight against COVID-19.



“We have been working closely with the Government of Guam since COVID’s arrival on Guam in March, and we are proud to be able to provide additional medical assistance to the community in which we live and work,” said Rear Adm. John Menoni, Commander, Joint Region Marianas. “In the spirit of collaboration, JRM and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have executed a Defense Support for Civil Authorities (DSCA) agreement with GovGuam, and through this avenue, we are able to augment the island’s available healthcare staff with a specialized medical team for COVID-19 patients.”



Elements of the joint service medical team, composed of service members assigned to the 47th Combat Support Hospital at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and the 673rd Medical Support Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, began work at GMH Sept. 3. Both units provided critical care nurses, respiratory therapists, respiratory technicians, internists and intensivists to support GMH’s efforts amid a rise in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.



During their time at GMH, the medical team has provided critical care and rehabilitation to approximately 70 patients to date, providing invaluable assistance to Guam’s medical professionals and reinforcing the mutually beneficial civilian-military relationship on Guam and throughout the region.



“This is a historic time for the territory of Guam when the Department of Defense can bring in some of its most highly trained medical professionals and work alongside the best medical professionals in Guam,” said Jeffrey Barone, Deputy Defense Coordinating Officer-West. “Guam is home to all of the services, to include the U.S. Coast Guard, and we all claim Guam as our home and have a desire to see this COVID pandemic come to an end—and it will—with all of us working together.”



The team is scheduled to continue providing medical support until the end of the month when the duration of the FEMA mission assignment for the team’s medical support will be complete.



Members of the team were in known COVID-free environments before traveling to Guam and received negative COVID-19 test results before being permitted to begin work at GMH.



For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at CJRMPAO@fe.navy.mil.

