555th FS participates in Point Blank 20-4 exercise

The 555th Fighter Squadron participated in exercise Point Blank 20-4 over the North Sea, September 10, 2020. Point Blank 20-4 is a recurring large force exercise designed to increase tactical proficiency between multiple forces.

“We’ll be training alongside our wingmen and partners from the Royal Air Force, the Royal Netherlands Air Force, U.S. Marines as well as other U.S. Air Force units,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. John Hamilton, 555th FS assistant director of operations. “It will be an excellent opportunity to integrate with other aircraft, including the F-35.”

Aircraft from U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa units, the Royal Air Force, and the Royal Netherlands Air Force all participated in the exercise along with first-time participation from a bomber aircraft from U.S. Global Strike Command, the 555th FS, and U.S. Marine Corps F-35s from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211.

“For the ‘World Famous Highly Respected Triple Nickel’, it gives us a chance to enhance our training so that we’re combat ready whenever called upon,” said Hamilton. “Additionally, it allows us to train alongside some of our NATO partners and boost our interoperability with a variety of airframes.”

The exercise included more than 50 aircraft engaged in fourth and fifth generation defensive counter air integration. The aircraft participating in the exercise included the F-15E Strike Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35A Lighting, B-52 Stratofortress and KC-135 Stratotanker.

While exercises of this nature are not new for the U.S. Air Force units, the current COVID-19 crisis has created challenges not faced before. These challenges only increase our Airmen’s ability to be combat ready at all times and ensure continued security for today and the future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2020 Date Posted: 09.30.2020