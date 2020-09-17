B-52s return from flights over the Eastern Mediterranean

Two B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, operating out of RAF Fairford, England, returned from flights over the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, focused on integration and interoperability training with European allies and partners in the region, Sept. 16, 2020.



“The opportunity for our bomber aircrews to deploy to Fairford and refine their skill sets along with partner nations is an invaluable experience.” said Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander. “Our sustained forward presence in this AOR increases our operational capability and shows our solidarity with NATO.”



The flight included long-planned training with Hellenic Air Force F-16, Italian Air Force Eurofighters, Royal Air Force Eurofighters and U.S. Navy P-8 aircraft.



KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from 100th Air Refueling Wing enabled the long-range strategic Bomber Task Force Europe mission by providing aerial refueling support.



Ongoing bomber missions showcase the Air Force’s ability to continue executing flying missions, sustain readiness, and support our allies and partners, regardless of any external challenge to include the current global COVID-19 crisis response. These bomber missions represent the U.S. commitment to our allies and enhance regional security.



Continuing coverage of this deployment will be available on this website, and on the DVIDS hub at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.



